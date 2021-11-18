Patch Notes for November 17th

Hello everyone! I have another update for you all. Hopefully, this will be the last (or one of the last) updates to the game. Some of these additions are rather important, as they were meant to be included in the initial launch.
- The game's build will now be displayed on the "Warning" picture before the title screen.
- When you open the controls screen in the menu, there's now directions for how to toggle fullscreen mode.
- Nipsy has a couple more hints for certain parts of the game.
- There was a little Easter egg that appears during the second half of the game that's been disabled since the game's launch- (internal screaming) It should appear now.
- You can now jump on and off of the Hogbodies' vetting room table, instead of being stuck on the table until you move to the next room. This allows you to nab the sucker if you haven't already.
- The Missing Piece now leaves crayon marks on the save point in the Hogbodies Realty third floor room.
- Some little graphical additions here 'n there.
Thank you everyone, enjoy!
Changed files in this update