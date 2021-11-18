Hotfix is here!

Hey, Bikers!
A bit of a rough start behind us, but the fight continues! We are watching, reading your bug reports and suggestions. To some of them, we are able to react immediately and that's why we provide you with the first hotfix.
1.0.22 changelog:
- [Japanese] Added missing characters
- [Japanese] Fixed an issue with the wrong color and icons in texts
- [Chinese Simplified / Traditional] Added missing characters
- [Chinese Simplified / Traditional] Fixed an issue with wrong color and icons in texts
- [Turkish] Fixed an issue where windows language (mostly Turkish) broke the game.
- Fixed issues with the shopping list and deleting the items from it
- Fixed an issue with missing holdfasts and rocker arm covers missing from the Shop
- Fixed an issue where Awesome light from Falcon couldn't be removed
- Fixed an issue where instead of getting cash, you were getting XP from selling the motorcycle
- Fixed an issue where Oil Filler Cap couldn't be changed in quests
- Fixed an issue where the game were not responding in disassembly mode.
- [Russian] fixed wrong text scaling in UI
- [Danish / Dutch / Turkish / Vietnamese] - fixed moto parts displaying English names
- Fixed many issues with wrong text or weird color tags
- Fixed wrong tutorial step validation in Angelo.
- fixed weird kerning in Russian font
- localization fixes
- removed wrong cylinder cover
Remember you can join our discord, we'd love to chat with you!
