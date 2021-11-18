The Panel DC is now The Panel Remake!

The Remake version of the game is now available!
What is new in this version:
Everything!
In more details:
- New cursors
- More achievements
- Reworked puzzles
- New lightning system
- New art
- New codebase
- New Engine version
Changed files in this update