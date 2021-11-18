 Skip to content

The Panel DC update for 18 November 2021

The Panel DC is now The Panel Remake!

The Remake version of the game is now available!

What is new in this version:

Everything!

In more details:

  • New cursors
  • More achievements
  • Reworked puzzles
  • New lightning system
  • New art
  • New codebase
  • New Engine version

