Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between - Beta Test update for 18 November 2021

Notes from the Glitchscape

Build 7732747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • visual improvements in various aspects of ||the Path||
  • visual improvements for the ||final destination|| of ||the Drive||
  • added V-sync
  • further cool zone fixes
  • reduced glow on dashboard and increased opacity of subtitles to increase legibility
  • improved several hikers' visuals and animations
  • fixed typos and other dialogue errors
  • fixed issue with ||maps in the Park|| and ||Glitchpod|| sometimes not working
  • added glitches to title screen
  • made ||asking the first hiker in the drive to not smoke|| actually make her ||not smoke||
  • improved Clerk animations
  • fixed issue where credits would roll twice if you waited long enough
  • fixed steam achievements
  • improved optimization
  • and fixed a whole host of other little bugs

Changed files in this update

