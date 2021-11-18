Notes from the Glitchscape

- visual improvements in various aspects of ||the Path||
- visual improvements for the ||final destination|| of ||the Drive||
- added V-sync
- further cool zone fixes
- reduced glow on dashboard and increased opacity of subtitles to increase legibility
- improved several hikers' visuals and animations
- fixed typos and other dialogue errors
- fixed issue with ||maps in the Park|| and ||Glitchpod|| sometimes not working
- added glitches to title screen
- made ||asking the first hiker in the drive to not smoke|| actually make her ||not smoke||
- improved Clerk animations
- fixed issue where credits would roll twice if you waited long enough
- fixed steam achievements
- improved optimization
- and fixed a whole host of other little bugs
