- Added a new patreon pet from Doobag, Sloth! You can unlock it with a token. Sloth is an adventurer specialist which is good in item, multiplier and food camps, especially in long campaigns.
- Added a dialog which asks you to do a survey. That is not needed but helps for future updates and is your chance as a player to influence future updates with good feedback! You also get 100 free avatar points if you do that survey.
- Fixed some issues with display errors in android, cap max for div gen > 2 billion.
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 18 November 2021
Changes for Version 3.71.1282 (2021-11-18)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
