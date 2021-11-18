1.38.1.0 (version 1389)

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
English Localization
Prefabs
- coupon_bf2042_capsule_prefab has been added
Items
- Battlefield 2042 Sticker Capsule has been added
- Battlefield 2042 Sticker Capsule has been added
Sticker Kits
- Battlefield Portal has been added
- BF 2042 has been added
- Come Here Boy has been added
- Forty Two has been added
- Knives Out has been added
- Mr. Chompy has been added
- No Pats has been added
- PAC AI has been added
- PTFO has been added
- Ready For Battle has been added
- No Pats (Holo) has been added
- PTFO (Holo) has been added
- Ready For Battle (Holo) has been added
- Wingsuit (Holo) has been added
- Mr. Chompy (Foil) has been added
- PAC AI (Foil) has been added
- Tornado Chaos (Foil) has been added
