Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 18 November 2021

1.38.1.0 (version 1389)

1.38.1.0 (version 1389) · Build 7732470

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

STORE

  • Added the Battlefield 2042 Sticker Capsule, now available for purchase in-game.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_bf2042_capsule: Battlefield 2042 Sticker Capsule
  • CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_bf2042_capsule_desc: This capsule contains a variety of stickers from Electronic Arts.
  • coupon_bf2042_sticker_capsule: Battlefield 2042 Sticker Capsule
  • StickerKit_bf2042_bf_portal_paper: Battlefield Portal
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_bf_portal_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_bf2042_paper: BF 2042
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_bf2042_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_comehereboy_paper: Come Here Boy
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_comehereboy_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_fortytwo_paper: Forty Two
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_fortytwo_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_knives_out_paper: Knives Out
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_knives_out_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_mrchompy_paper: Mr. Chompy
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_mrchompy_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_nopats_paper: No Pats
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_nopats_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_pac_ai_paper: PAC AI
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_pac_ai_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_ptfo_paper: PTFO
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_ptfo_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_ready_for_battle_paper: Ready For Battle
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_ready_for_battle_paper:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_nopats_holo: No Pats (Holo)
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_nopats_holo:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_ptfo_holo: PTFO (Holo)
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_ptfo_holo:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_ready_for_battle_holo: Ready For Battle (Holo)
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_ready_for_battle_holo:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_wingsuit_holo: Wingsuit (Holo)
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_wingsuit_holo:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_mrchompy_foil: Mr. Chompy (Foil)
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_mrchompy_foil:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_pac_ai_foil: PAC AI (Foil)
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_pac_ai_foil:
  • StickerKit_bf2042_tornado_chaos_foil: Tornado Chaos (Foil)
  • StickerKit_desc_bf2042_tornado_chaos_foil:

Prefabs

  • coupon_bf2042_capsule_prefab has been added

Items

  • Battlefield 2042 Sticker Capsule has been added
  • item Battlefield 2042 Sticker Capsule has been added

Sticker Kits

  • Battlefield Portal has been added
  • BF 2042 has been added
  • Come Here Boy has been added
  • Forty Two has been added
  • Knives Out has been added
  • Mr. Chompy has been added
  • No Pats has been added
  • PAC AI has been added
  • PTFO has been added
  • Ready For Battle has been added
  • No Pats (Holo) has been added
  • PTFO (Holo) has been added
  • Ready For Battle (Holo) has been added
  • Wingsuit (Holo) has been added
  • Mr. Chompy (Foil) has been added
  • PAC AI (Foil) has been added
  • Tornado Chaos (Foil) has been added

Changed files in this update

