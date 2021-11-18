SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.109

Note: Versions v1.12.106 thru 108 were internal builds and didn't have public releases.
Features
- Added 6DoF ControlBase handling
- Added two-handed aiming logic to 6-axis ControlBase parts.
- VR Menu: Added web favorites.
- VR Menu: Added Jet Stream and Uploads. Reorganized navigation list in Select Crafts.
- VR Menu: Added tooltips to main menu panel and select craft UI.
- VR Menu: Added sound to buttons in main menu.
Tweaks
- Prevent showing "FYI: Your engines aren't getting enough air...." message on VR exclusive builds.
- Added user points, published date, and tags to post details.
- Now showing checkmark on completed levels in level menu UI.
- SPVR now uses the new (red) SimplePlanes app icon.
- Changed recent list to order by most recent in Select Craft UI.
- Lowered Gator 2 cameras slightly and fixed position of Main Guns label.
Bug Fixes
- The input focus warning is now disabled while the login dialog is active.
- AltitudeAgl caching to be based on position and not time. Should fix gear retracting on AI planes in races.
- Fixed a bug where the door guns on the Gator 2 would not fire in VR with the trigger button.
- Changed wording of fail message for training to work in both VR and non-VR. Instead of instructing the player to equip rockets, missiles, guns, or bombs, instruct them to select an aircraft with the required weapons.
- Fixed issue where input focus warning could get misaligned in flight scene.
- Fixed a bug where crafts would be repositioned incorrectly in the main menu if they had a parachute.
- Fixed a null-ref when completing the convoy assault level
- Fixed a bug with aircraft carrier catapult launch positioning.
- Workaround for a Unity Input System bug that causes controllers to be potentially swapped if disconnected and reconnected.
- Fixed a bug where PositionAxis min/max was not observed correctly.
- Fix a bug in FlightHand where it would fail to stop gripping when you crash.
Changed files in this update