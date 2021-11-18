 Skip to content

SimplePlanes VR Playtest update for 18 November 2021

SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.109

Note: Versions v1.12.106 thru 108 were internal builds and didn't have public releases.

Features
  • Added 6DoF ControlBase handling
  • Added two-handed aiming logic to 6-axis ControlBase parts.
  • VR Menu: Added web favorites.
  • VR Menu: Added Jet Stream and Uploads. Reorganized navigation list in Select Crafts.
  • VR Menu: Added tooltips to main menu panel and select craft UI.
  • VR Menu: Added sound to buttons in main menu.
Tweaks
  • Prevent showing "FYI: Your engines aren't getting enough air...." message on VR exclusive builds.
  • Added user points, published date, and tags to post details.
  • Now showing checkmark on completed levels in level menu UI.
  • SPVR now uses the new (red) SimplePlanes app icon.
  • Changed recent list to order by most recent in Select Craft UI.
  • Lowered Gator 2 cameras slightly and fixed position of Main Guns label.
Bug Fixes
  • The input focus warning is now disabled while the login dialog is active.
  • AltitudeAgl caching to be based on position and not time. Should fix gear retracting on AI planes in races.
  • Fixed a bug where the door guns on the Gator 2 would not fire in VR with the trigger button.
  • Changed wording of fail message for training to work in both VR and non-VR. Instead of instructing the player to equip rockets, missiles, guns, or bombs, instruct them to select an aircraft with the required weapons.
  • Fixed issue where input focus warning could get misaligned in flight scene.
  • Fixed a bug where crafts would be repositioned incorrectly in the main menu if they had a parachute.
  • Fixed a null-ref when completing the convoy assault level
  • Fixed a bug with aircraft carrier catapult launch positioning.
  • Workaround for a Unity Input System bug that causes controllers to be potentially swapped if disconnected and reconnected.
  • Fixed a bug where PositionAxis min/max was not observed correctly.
  • Fix a bug in FlightHand where it would fail to stop gripping when you crash.

