Dumpy & Bumpy v2.0.3.4 is Here!

Dumpy & Bumpy are going GLOBAL! This update brings language settings, gameplay tweaks, performance improvements, bug fixes, and more!

Here is the full change log:

2.0.3.4 - "Going Global!" & Console Update

Note: While this is largely console focused, there are some changes that affect all versions

Performance/Behind the scenes:

-Project converted to GMS 2.3x

-Save format has been changed. They are no longer encrypted. On first run for this version, the old save file is opened and saved as the new format, so you won't lose your progress.

This will allow you to upload your saves, and even edit them if you're crafty. Just be on your best behavior!

-Important to note that your pre 2.0.3.4 save file wasn't deleted during the upgrade process. Just copied and converted. If for some reason the save doesn't transfer (you run this version and there's no level progress), read the last section of this changelog.

The following changes have been made to allow the game to maintain 60fps on slower devices

-Optimized tile rendering, using simpler/faster rendering functions to display basic square tiles

-Optimized ice rendering

-Optimized torch rendering, and replaced fire particles with an animated sprite for slower devices

UI:

Most of this has to do with the string externalization/localization system I implemented in the previous update, however it's important to note that it was never officially "launched" as a feature until this update.

-An Autosave disclaimer has been added to the start of the game

-Fixed an issue where the OPTIONS header in the overworld wasn't pulling from the language file

-Added support for LanaPixel fonts, and subsequently added support for most languages, including Chinese, Japanese, and Korean

-Along with the above, I've effectively rewritten the way text displays to allow for non-Latin based text

-Localizations have been added to the game for a number of regions, available in the menu

-Extra logo graphics made to reflect the game's title in other regions.

-With localizations, a lot of special considerations and exceptions needed to be made to support the LanaPixel font

-Changed the color of the objective text when you lose from red to more of a maroon

Steam:

-F12 now works to take screenshots. I was unaware this wasn't handled directly through the API and required additional code to make happen. It's been fixed!

Game:

Gameplay has remained largely the same, however there are a few things to note!

-Added a HUB WORLD that becomes available after you complete the game, allowing you to quick warp to worlds you've completed

-Along with the HUB WORLD, additional green portals have been placed in each world to allow you to return to the hub after you complete the game

-The credits screen has been remade to support more information, and to allow header strings to be localized. Also some flare!

Progress Editor:

If you've become stuck on a puzzle and you absolutely cannot beat it or for some reason progress didn't transfer in the update, a progress editor has been included with the build. Check the README in the app directory for more info!