Cards and Castles 2 update for 18 November 2021

Nov 17th Minor Updates

Nov 17th Minor Updates · Build 7731933

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed general issues with the calculation of area of effect combat damage such as cleave and explosive. The damage values previously were largely incorrect and didn't take many factors into account.
  • Fixed a bug causing spells without a random damage range to have incorrect health bar feedback.
  • Misc minor technical fixes.

