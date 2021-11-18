- Fixed general issues with the calculation of area of effect combat damage such as cleave and explosive. The damage values previously were largely incorrect and didn't take many factors into account.
- Fixed a bug causing spells without a random damage range to have incorrect health bar feedback.
- Misc minor technical fixes.
Cards and Castles 2 update for 18 November 2021
Nov 17th Minor Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
- Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update