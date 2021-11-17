 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crafting Dead update for 17 November 2021

Version 0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7731874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patch. Fixed a few bugs and cleaned up a server build for Linux.

Will introduce 24/7 dedicated servers in increments!

  • Added Hotbar key bindings 1-5
  • Added Options Menu for Game, Graphics, Keybindings, and Audio
  • Added help and tp commands
  • Updated server build for Linux support
  • Updated server configuration
  • Updated Steamworks Libraries
  • Fixed map player location offset
  • Fixed chat messages bugging out when too long
  • Fixed Players getting stuck on other player's heads

Changed files in this update

Crafting Dead Content Depot 657991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.