Version 0.2.2

Minor patch. Fixed a few bugs and cleaned up a server build for Linux.
Will introduce 24/7 dedicated servers in increments!
- Added Hotbar key bindings 1-5
- Added Options Menu for Game, Graphics, Keybindings, and Audio
- Added help and tp commands
- Updated server build for Linux support
- Updated server configuration
- Updated Steamworks Libraries
- Fixed map player location offset
- Fixed chat messages bugging out when too long
- Fixed Players getting stuck on other player's heads
Changed files in this update