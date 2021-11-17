 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Luck be a Landlord update for 17 November 2021

Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #18

Share · View all patches · Build 7731827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Modding Features

  • Added a parser that won't load mods which contain invalid variables or (some) syntax errors

Bug Fixes

  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where rand_num wasn't working properly
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where it wasn't possible to add new art for existing symbols and items
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where localized_names for mods weren't loading on the mods menu
  • [Modding] Fixed a bug where greater_than and less_than_eq weren't working with value_multiplier and value_bonus

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.