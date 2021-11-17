Content Patch #13 -- Hotfix #18

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Modding Features
- Added a parser that won't load mods which contain invalid variables or (some) syntax errors
Bug Fixes
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where rand_num wasn't working properly
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where it wasn't possible to add new art for existing symbols and items
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where localized_names for mods weren't loading on the mods menu
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where greater_than and less_than_eq weren't working with value_multiplier and value_bonus
Changed files in this update