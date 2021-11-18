 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 18 November 2021

v1.2.21 change list

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Increased battery capacity by 20%

• Added button (“%”) to view stats from any saved game

• Fog now has a much greater effect on visibility range

• Submerged portion of torpedo track is now a dotted line

• Installed upgrades can now be removed, with 50% of the purchase price refunded

• Added native Intel x86 support for Chromebooks

• Fixed enemy detection range rings showing incorrect distances

• Fixed sub’s sonar range increasing with depth instead of decreasing

• Fixed completed campaign save games still appearing in “Continue” list if game was exited before closing Mission Results screen

• Fixed data loading bug causing multiple problems on German-language devices

