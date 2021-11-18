• Increased battery capacity by 20%
• Added button (“%”) to view stats from any saved game
• Fog now has a much greater effect on visibility range
• Submerged portion of torpedo track is now a dotted line
• Installed upgrades can now be removed, with 50% of the purchase price refunded
• Added native Intel x86 support for Chromebooks
• Fixed enemy detection range rings showing incorrect distances
• Fixed sub’s sonar range increasing with depth instead of decreasing
• Fixed completed campaign save games still appearing in “Continue” list if game was exited before closing Mission Results screen
• Fixed data loading bug causing multiple problems on German-language devices
Crash Dive 2 update for 18 November 2021
v1.2.21 change list
Changed files in this update