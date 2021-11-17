Open Hexagon 2.1.3 is now available!

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.3 is now officially released!
This update enables the "Vanity" level pack by Vipre for ranked play, and also fixes a small bug.
Enjoy!
(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)
Changelog
-
Many of the levels in the "Vanity" level pack by Vipre are now available for ranked play. This pack can be obtained through the Steam Workshop. This is the first community-created content to be officially enabled for ranked play -- congratulations, Vipre! More levels will follow soon.
-
Fixed an issue with
u_setFlashEffectnot working properly between game sessions.
u_setFlashColor(255, 255, 255)is now automatically called at the beginning of each level so that any subsequent
u_setFlashEffectcall works properly.
-
Fixed Lua errors in the menu related to
u_setFlashColorand
u_setFlashEffect
News
-
You might have noticed that the Open Hexagon's promotional graphics on Steam and its executable icons are now much different (and better). This is the work of Synth Morxemplum -- many many thanks! I am currently working on implementing GLSL shaders in-game, so that the in-game graphics will become powerful enough to more closely look like the promotional material. Check out our official Discord for sneak peeks.
-
I have created an official Twitter account for Open Hexagon. If you are interested in getting updates and development sneak peeks, follow @Open_Hexagon.
Changed files in this update