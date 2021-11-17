 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

#tacticalunderground arcade update for 17 November 2021

Big Update Preview!

Share · View all patches · Build 7731612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is in the nature of a public test!

List of changes:

Added additional tactical actions by the player, such as leaning to the right or left (Activated by pressing the Q or E key).

Now it is possible to quickly move around the location when holding down the SHIFT key.

However, since this update is a test update, some of the events of the first season are temporarily unavailable.

Two-player mode is also disabled until the full release of the global update!

However, in a week you will be able to enjoy a full-fledged game with a global update!

Changed files in this update

#tacticalunderground arcade windows Depot 1599131
  • Loading history…
#tacticalunderground arcade linux Depot 1599132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.