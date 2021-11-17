This update is in the nature of a public test!
List of changes:
Added additional tactical actions by the player, such as leaning to the right or left (Activated by pressing the Q or E key).
Now it is possible to quickly move around the location when holding down the SHIFT key.
However, since this update is a test update, some of the events of the first season are temporarily unavailable.
Two-player mode is also disabled until the full release of the global update!
However, in a week you will be able to enjoy a full-fledged game with a global update!
#tacticalunderground arcade update for 17 November 2021
Big Update Preview!
This update is in the nature of a public test!
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update