 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Live the Life update for 17 November 2021

Fatal Error on startup

Share · View all patches · Build 7731323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Please let me know if there is still an error after the update?

Changed files in this update

Live the Life Content Depot 1373221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.