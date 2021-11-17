 Skip to content

City Zoomer update for 17 November 2021

Release Notes for 11/17/21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

–Autohop can now be optionally disabled.

–Further improved cars getting stuck.

New gamemode is planned for when the store page reaches 10 user reviews! ːkoimusu1ː

