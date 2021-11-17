Build 81 Fix Notes

This is a bugfix build:
- Main menu left navigation no longer gets stuck partially off screen
- Main menu 'landing page' now updates on open (gold, chapter, etc)
- Fixed game soft lock when loading data (related to item system)
- Fixed equipment screen soft lock/game errors
- Inventory-usable items like Purple Power Potion are now correctly usable again
- Inventory screen context button is correctly labeled
- Fixed incorrect upgrade names showing 'string refs' instead
- Battles no longer drop the last earned macguffin over and over
- Equipment screen no longer shows characters you don't have yet
- Minor dialogue fixes
Changed files in this update