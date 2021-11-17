 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Flowstone Saga Playtest update for 17 November 2021

Build 81 Fix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7731272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a bugfix build:

  • Main menu left navigation no longer gets stuck partially off screen
  • Main menu 'landing page' now updates on open (gold, chapter, etc)
  • Fixed game soft lock when loading data (related to item system)
  • Fixed equipment screen soft lock/game errors
  • Inventory-usable items like Purple Power Potion are now correctly usable again
  • Inventory screen context button is correctly labeled
  • Fixed incorrect upgrade names showing 'string refs' instead
  • Battles no longer drop the last earned macguffin over and over
  • Equipment screen no longer shows characters you don't have yet
  • Minor dialogue fixes

Changed files in this update

Flowstone Saga Playtest Content Depot 1638941
  • Loading history…
Flowstone Saga Playtest OSX Depot Depot 1638942
  • Loading history…
Flowstone Saga Playtest Linux Depot Depot 1638943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.