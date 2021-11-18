Update 1.33

Share · View all patches · Build 7731233 · Last edited 18 November 2021 – 17:13:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Working with the organism's immune system is not always tangible, but this little update will clearly confirm your aid.

With some optimizations and bug squishes, your next game is going to be awesome.

So lets dive into the details.

Version 1.33:



Tweaks section:

-The hormone releasing glands are now darker and smaller when emptied.

-The upgrade scene has a blinking square for navigation.

-The tutorial scene will now wait for the "accept" button to move on to next step.

-The tutorial also has a new section explaining the immune system information at the lower right corner of the screen.

-The spawning of the white blood cells has been reduced for balance in gameplay.

-The instruction scene also has a short section for the vaccine and genetic material.

-Some of the first "fun facts" information scenes were modified to add a foot note relevant to the game NA.NO.

Bug squish section:

-Pause in-game scene had created a bug when the player visited the controls section

-A collision instance during the appearance of the vaccine and the white blood cells compromised the exit of the white blood cells through the artery.

New Stuff section:

Added in the lower right corner some relative information regarding the immune system. The status of the white blood cells presence in the bloodstream as well as the detection/reaction capabilities. The information listed will change as some event may lower or raise the values.

This sums it up for now.

Thank you for protecting the organism with your nanobot. I wish you a lot of fun :)