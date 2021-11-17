- Fixed issues with changing club while on squad scene
- Fixed bugs with player comparison
- Loading improvements to Squad scene
- Finally fixed all issues with going to Player Contracts from the Dashboard 🤞
Blackout Rugby update for 17 November 2021
0.452.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update