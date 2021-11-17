Patch 5.2.4

-
5.2.4 Changelog
- AI
- Improved the performance of AI resource gathering.
- Buildings
- Markets now display how many seconds it will take until their inventory refreshes in their interface.
- Town halls now display how many seconds it will take until their quest/hero pool refreshes in their interface.
- Factions
- Fixed issue which prevented players from founding a faction of the same type as their current one.
- Heroes
- Modsognir and Durin can now only be recruited by the Brising Clan.
- Items
- Removed the "Swift" magic prefix for weapons, as it had the same name as the "Swift" prefix for boots, and the same effect as the "Accurate" prefix for weapons. Persistent items with the affix will now have the "Accurate" prefix instead.
- Added "Freezing" magic prefix for weapons (+2 cold damage). The "Ice" prefix now gives +3 cold damage (previously it was +2), and the "Glacial" prefix now provides +4 cold damage (previously +3).
- Added "of Shock" (+1 lightning damage and "of Electrocution" (+3 lightning damage) magic suffixes for weapons. The "of Lightning" suffix now gives +2 lightning damage (previously it was +1), and the "of the Storm" suffix now provides +4 lightning damage (previously +2).
- The "Storm" magic prefix now gives +4 lightning damage (previously +2), for consistency with the "of the Storm" suffix.
- Added "Lightning" magic prefix for weapons (+2 lightning damage).
- Fixed issue which prevented items from being generated with both a magic prefix and a suffix.
- Fixed crash which could occur when a scroll was used.
- Items from factions which are traded with will now appear in the player's markets.
- Map Editor
- Fixed issue which prevented players from being added to a map with the editor.
- Maps
- Reworked the Alps for the Earth scenario map.
- Added the Aberdeen, Linkoping and Tamworth settlement sites for the Earth scenario map, and updated the predefined settlement territories accordingly.
- Updated the Caverns of Chaincolt Gates and Shorbear Hills submaps for the Nidavellir scenario map.
- Fixed issue which caused the Germanic civilization to not be chosen as a random one for custom game maps.
- Pathfinding
- Improved the performance of the algorithm used by units to find a depot to return resources to.
- Quests
- Added side-quests for gathering copper and building a smithy for the Norse.
- Scenarios
- The current year is now displayed at the top bar for scenarios. An in-game year passes for each real minute. The in-game year has no effect other than limiting some hero recruitment choices.
- Status Effects
- Reworked the status effect code in the game's engine to improve performance and make it simpler to add new status effects in the future.
- Terrain
- Decoration tiles can no longer appear under terrain transition graphics (e.g. a dirt rock appearing under grass).
- Units
- Increased the transport capacity of transport ships from 3 to 4.
- Removed rafts, as they required a substantial amount of special code for them to be maintained in the engine, and they were barely used in the game.
- Melee air units (such as Gryphons) can now be attacked as if they were on land if they are attacking land units.
- Fixed a potential crash related to unit resource-gathering.
- Fixed crash which occurred when right-clicking a unique unit's portrait (e.g. that of the Esel silver deposit) to go to its encyclopedia entry.
- User Interface
- (Re-)Added windowed mode support.
- Reworked the faction choice dialog.
- Fixed the PageDown and PageUp hotkeys not working for command buttons.
