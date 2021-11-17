 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Breeders of the Nephelym: Alpha update for 17 November 2021

Public Build 0.754.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7731055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next cycle will continue to focus on erotic content. Whereas this one was dedicated to revamping sex positions and adding size pairs, the next cycle will feature new erotic content and surprise sex improvements. Additionally, there will be an overhaul to stats and tweaks to gameplay.

**

**

For anyone getting weird crashes:

  • Backup any saves/presets
  • Delete the folder %LocalAppData%\Radiant
  • Replace your saves/presets
  • Start the game

Changed files in this update

radiant Depot 1161771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.