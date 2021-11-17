Update 1.2.1084. Quality of Life improvements

Dear Players!
We published another game update based on your feedback. This will bring your game to version 1.2.1084.
- Added hotkey to enable/disable Delete mode (B).
- Fixed an issue where some sounds stopped playing after building a traffic light.
- A hotkey has been added to replace the currently selected element with a similar or opposite action (left shift or double click mouse button responsible for dragging the camera):
- Having selected a turn, it will be converted to the same type (asphalt/track) of the same size but in the opposite direction,
- With the left or right turnout selected, it will be converted to the same type (asphalt/track) but in the opposite direction,
- Having selected a driveway or exit, it will be converted to the same type (asphalt/track), but in the opposite direction,
- Having selected an element of a straight road, it will be converted to the same type (asphalt / track), but a different size (1-> 2, 2-> 3, 3-> 1)
- Having selected a start point, it will be converted to a destination point,
- Having selected an item with trees, it will be replaced with an item with a different tree variant,
- Having selected a puzzle of grass, it will be changed into a rounded puzzle of grass and the other way round,
- Having selected a water puzzle, it will be turned into a rounded water puzzle and vice versa,
- Improved initial rotation of some elements.
- Keyboard shortcuts for pausing and setting the simulation speed (space, 1,2,3, or 4) have been added.
- Keyboard shortcuts for changing construction tabs have been added (Tab - puzzle type change, capslock - puzzle type enviro/asphalt/tracks).
- Automatic selection of the first element after changing the construction tab (as an option to be enabled in the settings).
- Possibility of undoing the last element or deleting it (ctrl + z).
- Fixed an issue where the camera would sometimes zoom in or out to the max after pausing the game.
- A "more information" button has been added to the panel to notify the lack of connection between points. It opens a window in which we can view all the required connections and their status.
- Actions have been added to the F1 key - opens a window with a list of available keyboard shortcuts.
- Improved behavior of the player's car on driveways in the open-world map of Chapter 1.
- Fixed an issue where some vehivles stuck in place even nothing was blocking them.
- Fixed an issue where "retry level" button don't work correctly.
Changed files in this update