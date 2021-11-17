 Skip to content

Road Builder update for 17 November 2021

Update 1.2.1084. Quality of Life improvements

Build 7731038

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players!

We published another game update based on your feedback. This will bring your game to version 1.2.1084.

  1. Added hotkey to enable/disable Delete mode (B).
  2. Fixed an issue where some sounds stopped playing after building a traffic light.
  3. A hotkey has been added to replace the currently selected element with a similar or opposite action (left shift or double click mouse button responsible for dragging the camera):
  • Having selected a turn, it will be converted to the same type (asphalt/track) of the same size but in the opposite direction,
  • With the left or right turnout selected, it will be converted to the same type (asphalt/track) but in the opposite direction,
  • Having selected a driveway or exit, it will be converted to the same type (asphalt/track), but in the opposite direction,
  • Having selected an element of a straight road, it will be converted to the same type (asphalt / track), but a different size (1-> 2, 2-> 3, 3-> 1)
  • Having selected a start point, it will be converted to a destination point,
  • Having selected an item with trees, it will be replaced with an item with a different tree variant,
  • Having selected a puzzle of grass, it will be changed into a rounded puzzle of grass and the other way round,
  • Having selected a water puzzle, it will be turned into a rounded water puzzle and vice versa,
  1. Improved initial rotation of some elements.
  2. Keyboard shortcuts for pausing and setting the simulation speed (space, 1,2,3, or 4) have been added.
  3. Keyboard shortcuts for changing construction tabs have been added (Tab - puzzle type change, capslock - puzzle type enviro/asphalt/tracks).
  4. Automatic selection of the first element after changing the construction tab (as an option to be enabled in the settings).
  5. Possibility of undoing the last element or deleting it (ctrl + z).
  6. Fixed an issue where the camera would sometimes zoom in or out to the max after pausing the game.
  7. A "more information" button has been added to the panel to notify the lack of connection between points. It opens a window in which we can view all the required connections and their status.
  8. Actions have been added to the F1 key - opens a window with a list of available keyboard shortcuts.
  9. Improved behavior of the player's car on driveways in the open-world map of Chapter 1.
  10. Fixed an issue where some vehivles stuck in place even nothing was blocking them.
  11. Fixed an issue where "retry level" button don't work correctly.

