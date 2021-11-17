111721 Shield Cat Patch

Howdy! Today I'm releasing a patch for the recent build which fixes numerous issues which were found with it. Because of all the core stuff I changed to make ASync stuff work, I expected that there would be bugs. Please note that this release is ONLY bug fixes, no new features have been added. Here's a full list of things that were fixed:
- Fixed a bug where, if you opened the gate but then quit out of the game without saving, the game would remember it took your key but not that you opened the gate, effectively softlocking you out of the gate.
- Fixed a bug where entry blockers would simply disappear if they had been deactivated, rather than showing as deactivated.
- Fixed a bug where the screen could flicker and show a frame of the game from 2-4 seconds prior when going indoors/outdoors (mainly on Linux.)
- Fixed a bug where Lance would sometimes flicker when going between screens (mainly on Linux.)
- The River Challenge minigame will no longer tell you you don't have enough if you have exactly 200 Pretty Petals.
- The game will now save your configuration if you changed any options in the Options menu when you close that menu.
- Video settings will no longer be unconfigurable if you had them set to "custom" prior to playing this build.
- Changing your video settings is now much snappier than before, as the game will more quickly apply the new settings.
- Clocks are no longer hidden under the stage.
- Circular lock pieces no longer freeze when going between screens.
- Lance will no longer start the game with the wrong amount of health on a new save file.
- You can no longer skip Willow's save dialogue by mashing the cancel button.
- Fixed a bug where talking to O'Fox too much would cause him to say his initial dialogue when you first talked to him again.
- Fixed a bug where autosaving could occur on cat coins before you actually get the coin, causing you to be marked as having gotten the coin without actually having the coin.
- Fixed a bug where pressing escape during a shop sequence would cause a brief flicker when you were done shopping.
- (The following bugs were patched on November 15th shortly after the build went live.)
- Fixed a bug where the last save slot was not readable by the game and would cause the game to crash if any save file was there.
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash due to a missing file if you hadn't already played the game at some point in the past. (The game now correctly initializes the file.)
- Fixed a bug where the camera would not move ahead to show a puzzle in a specific location.
- Fixed a bug where puzzle lock pieces would take off super quick when spawned.
- Fixed a bug where puzzle lock pieces could leave the screen you're in.
- Fixed a bug where, in specific circumstances, the game could give you more health than you actually have.
Changed files in this update