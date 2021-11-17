 Skip to content

战球英雄 update for 17 November 2021

2021.11.18 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Fixed the bug that the UI could not adapt normally after the window size was changed

*Optimize skill effects

*Fixed the bug that the mouse sometimes does not display after the battle

