 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fantasma update for 17 November 2021

Patch v0.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 7730558 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance/Content

Equipment no longer toggles off when switching to other equipment (Flashlight, TED)

TED

  • Now factors in floors/ceilings when tracking

Banshee

  • Spread on whisper audio reduced making it easier to determine which direction it's coming from

Djinn

  • Now flickers more often on normal. Unchanged on hard

Bugfixes

Fixed several gamebreaking issues related to the Djinn

Fixed an issue where games in progress were joinable

Fixed an issue where tracker indicators would sometimes only be given to the host

Various UI fixes

Changed files in this update

Fantasma Content Depot 1547091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.