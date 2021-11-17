Patch v0.5.9

Balance/Content
Equipment no longer toggles off when switching to other equipment (Flashlight, TED)
TED
- Now factors in floors/ceilings when tracking
Banshee
- Spread on whisper audio reduced making it easier to determine which direction it's coming from
Djinn
- Now flickers more often on normal. Unchanged on hard
Bugfixes
Fixed several gamebreaking issues related to the Djinn
Fixed an issue where games in progress were joinable
Fixed an issue where tracker indicators would sometimes only be given to the host
Various UI fixes
