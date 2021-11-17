 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 17 November 2021

2.0.1 & 2.0.2 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've updated the build a couple of times already since the DLC launch yesterday - thanks to everyone who sent in bug reports! Here are the notes:

2.0.2

Fixed

  • Fixed not being able to use the Stone Disc to reveal the Portal in Act 3 Part 2
  • Fixed Storm Lantern search bonus dice providing the wrong number of faces
  • Fixed Kobold "Slice Throat" attack not being boostable
  • Fixed missing notification when Pacifist character loses loyalty due to combat
  • Fixed item bonuses not properly being applied if upgraded at Lux while equipped
  • Fixed egg/meteorite hatching not working correctly if triggered at the end of an escort travel
  • Fixed Anthropologist not starting a new campaign with equipment
  • Fixed attacks that reduce sanity not doing so
  • Fixed the very first time you try to join a Club Challenge as a new user always failing

2.0.1

Changes

  • Reduced 'Bagpipes' price from 150 to 100
  • Reduced Stone Fragmant price
  • Joobee will no longer dig up Fairy Stones
  • Pict Shaman's "Divine Power" attack now can target an enemy, and applies armor to all Allies

Fixes

  • Fixed Act 1 expedition not properly being generated the very first time you played after the tutorial
  • Fixed characters and items with multiple copies of the same dice not being properly added (eg Animals, Butterfly Swords, Seeker)
  • Fixed not enough enemies spawning on maps that contained an Undead Pirate Gang

