2.0.1 & 2.0.2 Patch Notes

We've updated the build a couple of times already since the DLC launch yesterday - thanks to everyone who sent in bug reports! Here are the notes:
2.0.2
Fixed
- Fixed not being able to use the Stone Disc to reveal the Portal in Act 3 Part 2
- Fixed Storm Lantern search bonus dice providing the wrong number of faces
- Fixed Kobold "Slice Throat" attack not being boostable
- Fixed missing notification when Pacifist character loses loyalty due to combat
- Fixed item bonuses not properly being applied if upgraded at Lux while equipped
- Fixed egg/meteorite hatching not working correctly if triggered at the end of an escort travel
- Fixed Anthropologist not starting a new campaign with equipment
- Fixed attacks that reduce sanity not doing so
- Fixed the very first time you try to join a Club Challenge as a new user always failing
2.0.1
Changes
- Reduced 'Bagpipes' price from 150 to 100
- Reduced Stone Fragmant price
- Joobee will no longer dig up Fairy Stones
- Pict Shaman's "Divine Power" attack now can target an enemy, and applies armor to all Allies
Fixes
- Fixed Act 1 expedition not properly being generated the very first time you played after the tutorial
- Fixed characters and items with multiple copies of the same dice not being properly added (eg Animals, Butterfly Swords, Seeker)
- Fixed not enough enemies spawning on maps that contained an Undead Pirate Gang
Changed depots in internalrelease branch