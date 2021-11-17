Version 0.6.5.115 (EA Beta)
- Improvements
- added missing descriptions for buildings
- added tooltip placeholders for localization,
- improved notification window
- improved loans and confirmation windows UI
- added bulldozer tooltip
- show outdated contracts in the airline window too
- Bug fixes
- fixed sounds degradation during time
- fixed impossibility to finish tutorial
- fixed tutorial descriptions
- fixed weird title in the tutorial mail window
- fixed a crash on opening fuel management
- fixed loans
- fixed sign resource contract task
- fixed the hosting services freezing
- fixed land purchase crash
- fixed wrong notification about low resources for water and waste
Changed files in this update