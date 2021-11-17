 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 17 November 2021

Version 0.6.5.115 (EA Beta)

  • Improvements
  • added missing descriptions for buildings
  • added tooltip placeholders for localization,
  • improved notification window
  • improved loans and confirmation windows UI
  • added bulldozer tooltip
  • show outdated contracts in the airline window too
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed sounds degradation during time
  • fixed impossibility to finish tutorial
  • fixed tutorial descriptions
  • fixed weird title in the tutorial mail window
  • fixed a crash on opening fuel management
  • fixed loans
  • fixed sign resource contract task
  • fixed the hosting services freezing
  • fixed land purchase crash
  • fixed wrong notification about low resources for water and waste

