Patch 0.85 is here!

Brave warriors,
In this patch, we focused mainly on performance and optimizations throughout the game.
Also, we have added many improvements and bug fixes thanks to your constant feedback.
This patch brings us one step closer to version 1.0! (currently scheduled for January).
Patch notes:
Gameplay
-
Increased the turn timer from 15 to 20.
-
Battle Menu will now show the range amounts for each reward before searching for a match.
-
Increased the Treasury Glory Coins amount received from battles.
-
Added anti-spam mechanics for party invites received.
-
Arrow keyboard keys will now move the camera in the basic tutorial.
-
Chat will now open in the tutorial when pressing the "Enter" key in the basic tutorial.
-
Added a sign for The Cliff which indicates turns left until the next "Great Pull" action.
-
Improved AI Mercy phase calculations when begging and considering mercy.
-
All warrior purchasable cosmetics are now locked until you reach warrior level 3.
-
Gimme Some Sugar Skill will no longer cost a turn.
-
Mid-tier active skills are now available on Skill Tree level 3 instead of level 4.
-
Changed "Buffed Up" skill:
- Level 1: Increases buffs duration by 1 turn.
- Level 2: Increases buffs duration by 2 turns.
- Level 3:Increases buffs duration by 3 turns.
- Level 4:Increases buffs duration by 3 turns + Increases buffs effects by 100%.
-
These warrior tattoos are now purchasable with 1000 Shemekels each:
- Day of The Dead Tattoo.
- Zombie Tattoo.
- Elite Clown Tattoo.
- Scary Clown Tattoo.
- Clown Tattoo.
Bugs & Technical issues
- Drastically reduced RAM Usage throughout the game.
- Improved overall FPS throughout the game.
- Rank medals and treasure chests tooltip will now close when switching between screens.
- The First 2 battle opponents' stats will now show properly in the pre-battle screen.
- Fixed a small issue with the Heritage screen animation.
- Rapid shooter and Hotshot skills will now count properly for the "Launch X Arrows" quest.
- Fixed issue where switching between shops and inventory screen will show Shemekels instead of Silver.
Graphics
- Improved crowd appearance in the basic tutorial.
- Added new warnings before forfeiting Casual and Brutal matches.
- Fixed boss turn indicator in battle not showing properly.
- Battle Pass dialog will no longer appear after the rank level up dialog shows.
- Improved battle pass and daily rewards tutorial + added a button to show you the daily reward tiers.
- Changed the daily reward appearance in the main menu when no reward is available to claim.
- Leaderboard rank rewards will no longer go beneath the bottom of the screen.
- Added tooltip in the Customization tiers and Tier level up dialogs regarding battle pass bonuses.
- Wings accessories will no longer show in the post-battle warrior portraits.
- You will now see which chest you received on the victory screen after defeating a boss.
- Added animation for accessories cosmetics in the warrior appearance menu.
Sounds
- Added pop sound when choosing warrior accessories cosmetics.
As always, your feedback is vital to the development of the game, so you are more than welcome to reach out to us in the various community channels and let us know of any issues you may have encountered:
Official Discord server
Steam forums
Facebook
Twitter
Stay Vigilant!
