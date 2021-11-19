What's New in Version 1.6.3

One Deck Dungeon has a new and improved help & feedback system, powered by Helpshift. Use the Help & Feedback button from the in-game or main menu to access FAQs and report problems to us directly in-game.
This update also includes various bug fixes and small improvements, notably:
- Fixed a problem where undo could cause the game to get stuck in certain situations.
- Undo will no longer incorrectly skip triggered effects after die rolls.
- Precision Strike can now be used while the Confront Fiend button is available.
- Guile now works properly when there are no agility dice left in the supply.
Changed files in this update