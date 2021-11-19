 Skip to content

One Deck Dungeon update for 19 November 2021

What's New in Version 1.6.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One Deck Dungeon has a new and improved help & feedback system, powered by Helpshift. Use the Help & Feedback button from the in-game or main menu to access FAQs and report problems to us directly in-game.

This update also includes various bug fixes and small improvements, notably:

  • Fixed a problem where undo could cause the game to get stuck in certain situations.
  • Undo will no longer incorrectly skip triggered effects after die rolls.
  • Precision Strike can now be used while the Confront Fiend button is available.
  • Guile now works properly when there are no agility dice left in the supply.

