_EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 20

NEW: Colony Ship now has four cockpit variations.

CHANGE: Landing Location Selection now allows selecting some spots that are close to the map edge.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPROVEMENT: Colonist movement/locomotion improved. (This improvement removes jaggines that happened when colonists would begin targeting someone or when you would order move them.)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PERFORMANCE: Small Performance Improvement (General) for medium-sized colonies (CPU Boost).

PERFORMANCE: Big performance boost to ridigbody controller when colonists are sleeping or are knocked down (CPU Boost).

PERFORMANCE: Equipping, Cactus Harvest, Sand Harvesting, Tree Shaking, Training Dummy, and Mineral Particle Optimization (CPU Boost).

PERFORMANCE: Guard NPC AI Optimization (CPU Boost).

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where Computer Repair Kit outline was not showing.

Fixed Bug where Bonfire had a blocky shadow.

*Fixed Bug where if you send only Commando colonist without any cargo then Quantum Computer would not spawn.

_

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.

NOTE: If you have game saves where colonists are getting stuck, i urge you to give me these saves so i can fix the issues (located in the game folder); as of right now, after PS1 19, i don't know if there are other cases where colonists can get stuck.