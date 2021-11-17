Patchnotes - 1.0.12 - November 17th, 2021

- Fixed an issue where autosave could sometime overwrite a manually saved game.
- Fixed and issue where the hide auto-save checkbox in the Load menu did not always worked.
- Saves are now order by most recent first in the load screen.
- The save file name is now indicated on the save entry in the load screen.
- Added an indicator in the bottom left corner of the screen when the game is auto-saving. That generally happens after travelling to a new planet.
- Fixed an issue where the "Show help" settings would not always work.
- Relocated the help menu to the middle top of the screen.
- Added shortcuts to help sections next to relevant tasks.
- Added status icon on top of the signal device that indicates which resource is currently missing.
