Signals update for 17 November 2021

Patchnotes - 1.0.12 - November 17th, 2021

Build 7730160

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where autosave could sometime overwrite a manually saved game.
  • Fixed and issue where the hide auto-save checkbox in the Load menu did not always worked.
  • Saves are now order by most recent first in the load screen.
  • The save file name is now indicated on the save entry in the load screen.
  • Added an indicator in the bottom left corner of the screen when the game is auto-saving. That generally happens after travelling to a new planet.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Show help" settings would not always work.
  • Relocated the help menu to the middle top of the screen.
  • Added shortcuts to help sections next to relevant tasks.
  • Added status icon on top of the signal device that indicates which resource is currently missing.

Changed files in this update

Signals Content Depot 1661181
Signals - Linux Depot 1661182
