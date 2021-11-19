 Skip to content

Punk Wars update for 19 November 2021

Patch 1.0.8.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

We are happy that you are still with us - we're checking your comments and, if possible, we try to adapt the game to them. We present to you today a new patch for version 1.0.8. But be sure to be with us tomorrow, because we are preparing something special.

Change log:

Features:

  • Dedicated autosave slots have been added
  • game loading window has been improved
  • the difficulty levels in the campaign have been harmonized
  • added <> hotkey to switch between units without skipping the queue
  • arrows have been added in the tutorial, indicating the ruins of the city and the towers to which we should go
  • after building the pyramid, you can see its building, the game ends only at the end of the turn
  • project costs were balanced
  • set the icons in actions to hexes and buildings
  • Turn bar has been improved

Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed bug: after using an action, the amount of ap in the side menu is refreshed.
  • Fixed bug preventing Skirmish save files from loading from within the campaign and vice versa
  • the display of numerous effects has been improved
  • Fixed a bug where AI was earning achievements for the player
  • Fixed a bug with updating the action icon for buildings after removing it
  • added the HP bar that appears for a moment when a unit takes any damage or heals it
  • Bug fixed: the effect of resource income from the Extract action in Builder remains forever, if you save and then load the game during the process
  • Fixed a bug that after using Optimize on the building itself or both on the building and the unit, the action time drops 2x faster and the effects fade too quickly
  • Fixed bugs with fields suggesting Special Resource extraction
  • Events in the nuclear campaign have been corrected

