Patch 1.0.8.

Hi!
We are happy that you are still with us - we're checking your comments and, if possible, we try to adapt the game to them. We present to you today a new patch for version 1.0.8. But be sure to be with us tomorrow, because we are preparing something special.
Change log:
Features:
- Dedicated autosave slots have been added
- game loading window has been improved
- the difficulty levels in the campaign have been harmonized
- added <> hotkey to switch between units without skipping the queue
- arrows have been added in the tutorial, indicating the ruins of the city and the towers to which we should go
- after building the pyramid, you can see its building, the game ends only at the end of the turn
- project costs were balanced
- set the icons in actions to hexes and buildings
- Turn bar has been improved
Bugs fixed:
- Fixed bug: after using an action, the amount of ap in the side menu is refreshed.
- Fixed bug preventing Skirmish save files from loading from within the campaign and vice versa
- the display of numerous effects has been improved
- Fixed a bug where AI was earning achievements for the player
- Fixed a bug with updating the action icon for buildings after removing it
- added the HP bar that appears for a moment when a unit takes any damage or heals it
- Bug fixed: the effect of resource income from the Extract action in Builder remains forever, if you save and then load the game during the process
- Fixed a bug that after using Optimize on the building itself or both on the building and the unit, the action time drops 2x faster and the effects fade too quickly
- Fixed bugs with fields suggesting Special Resource extraction
- Events in the nuclear campaign have been corrected
Changed files in this update