(CHANGES IN 1.3.0.0)
New - 250 levels are now accessible (+50 levels) : [VeryEasy+15], [Easy+10], [Normal+20], [Hard+5]
Balance - 40 levels have been updated for beter quality from 1024x768 to 2000x1500 px (Easy levels)
Balance - Some Steam success values changed
Balance - Credits scroll speed is the same now and no longer depends on Fps (only for external controllers, not mouse)
Balance - During a search click, a difference of 10 pixels is allowed (before: 0 pixels), (this avoids missed clicks due to the mouse being moved)
Balance - During a search click, the click is no longer valid beyond one second before release, (this avoids wrong clicks during a click and drag)
Delete - Removed the arrow indicating the "Start game" button in the saves menu
Translations - Animals 68-76 "Black bean aphid'', "Sheep'', "Donkey'', "Scarlet lily beetle'', "Amber snail'', "Ant bag beetle'', "Clownfish'', "Yellow dung fly'', "Spider opiliones 2 /Daddy longlegs''
Insect Seeker update for 17 November 2021
(1.3.0.0) 50 more levels (Update)
