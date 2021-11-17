Lost Island - Update #44 - Ver. 0.4.4a - 21

Fixes
- A respawn bug has been fixed
- Various duplicate removed
- Wood Storage Box Slots corrected (25)
- Fixed stuck on the ladder by changing weapons
- Crouchen's button is now blocked when climbing
- Improved the loading of the HUD menu
- The paraglider flying is now terminated in the water
- The paraglider is now terminated when you use a ladder
- Fixed infinite flying after ladder use
- Position of the character on the ladder is now fixed
- The position of the character when climbing is now fixed
- Radius of animal activation improved
- Stuck animals checked and fixed
- Radius of collisions of animals revised
- Paraglider character hands position adjusted
- Hammer character hands position adjusted
- Chat input revised
- Remore Shotgun position adjusted (NoScope)
- ACWI position adjusted (NoScope)
- ACWI Var position adjusted (NoScope)
- AK 110 position adjusted (NoScope)
- N90 LMG position adjusted (NoScope)
- CM2000 Sniper position adjusted (NoScope)
- SCB 750 Sniper position adjusted (NoScope)
- M4 position adjusted (NoScope)
- GTM SMG position adjusted (NoScope)
- PP9 SMG position adjusted (NoScope)
- V014 SMG position adjusted (NoScope)
- All Weapon Holographic Scope position adjusted
- All Weapon ACOG Scope position adjusted
- All Weapon RedDotSight Scope position adjusted
- All Weapon ReflexSight Scope position adjusted
- All Weapon IronSights position adjusted
- Multiplayer rotation doors is now fixed
- Other problems fixed
Changes
- Weapon change while climbing (ladder) is temporarily blocked
- HostMenu message added if password is too long
- The perimeter of the animals in which they are located has been increased
- The castle can now be seen again from afar
- Interiors of buildings are now better loaded when they are nearby
- Environments are now better visible from a distance
- The transition of sections on the map is loaded better
Mutant Bear is now in a cave
- Mutant Bear now has a larger radius before he disappears
- Trees are blocked when something is built on them
- All available languages revised
- Wooden Barrel Storage Box Crafting Cost Changed
- Sulfur area changed
- Underwater camera effect slightly changed
- The boats have been changed, you can now see where they are going
- Speed of the paraglider increased
- Missing windows in some houses added
- New look of the mushrooms
- Interaction timer of furniture, loot revised
- Weather a little changed
- MiniMap revised
- Other changes made
New
- Prison
- More villages
- Towers added
- Crafting Hip Holster added
- There are now more fish underwater
- There are more birds now
Added large bunker Sewer added
- Info added how much dirty water is needed for cooking
- New sulfur stones
- Leopards in the Jungle attack
- Stone Foundation added
- Streets expanded and modified
- Trash Converter (Makes items disappear and can also convert them)
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Some functions revised
- Change made to the OptionsMenu Video (Resolution Scale)
- Lod's revised
- Textures revised
- Graphic optimization
- Some functions revised
- Map revised
- AI attacker was temporarily disabled
- Character LevelUp's with rewards (Prepared, but currently inactive)
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/
Important note:
You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.
