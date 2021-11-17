 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

KeepUp Survival update for 17 November 2021

Lost Island - Update #44 - Ver. 0.4.4a - 21

Share · View all patches · Build 7729343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • A respawn bug has been fixed
  • Various duplicate removed
  • Wood Storage Box Slots corrected (25)
  • Fixed stuck on the ladder by changing weapons
  • Crouchen's button is now blocked when climbing
  • Improved the loading of the HUD menu
  • The paraglider flying is now terminated in the water
  • The paraglider is now terminated when you use a ladder
  • Fixed infinite flying after ladder use
  • Position of the character on the ladder is now fixed
  • The position of the character when climbing is now fixed
  • Radius of animal activation improved
  • Stuck animals checked and fixed
  • Radius of collisions of animals revised
  • Paraglider character hands position adjusted
  • Hammer character hands position adjusted
  • Chat input revised
  • Remore Shotgun position adjusted (NoScope)
  • Remore Shotgun position adjusted (NoScope)
  • ACWI position adjusted (NoScope)
  • ACWI Var position adjusted (NoScope)
  • AK 110 position adjusted (NoScope)
  • N90 LMG position adjusted (NoScope)
  • CM2000 Sniper position adjusted (NoScope)
  • SCB 750 Sniper position adjusted (NoScope)
  • M4 position adjusted (NoScope)
  • GTM SMG position adjusted (NoScope)
  • PP9 SMG position adjusted (NoScope)
  • V014 SMG position adjusted (NoScope)
  • All Weapon Holographic Scope position adjusted
  • All Weapon ACOG Scope position adjusted
  • All Weapon RedDotSight Scope position adjusted
  • All Weapon ReflexSight Scope position adjusted
  • All Weapon IronSights position adjusted
  • Multiplayer rotation doors is now fixed
  • Other problems fixed

Changes

  • Weapon change while climbing (ladder) is temporarily blocked
  • HostMenu message added if password is too long
  • The perimeter of the animals in which they are located has been increased
  • The castle can now be seen again from afar
  • Interiors of buildings are now better loaded when they are nearby
  • Environments are now better visible from a distance
  • The transition of sections on the map is loaded better
  • Mutant Bear is now in a cave Comes to update #45
  • Mutant Bear now has a larger radius before he disappears
  • Trees are blocked when something is built on them
  • All available languages revised
  • Wooden Barrel Storage Box Crafting Cost Changed
  • Sulfur area changed
  • Underwater camera effect slightly changed
  • The boats have been changed, you can now see where they are going
  • Speed of the paraglider increased
  • Missing windows in some houses added
  • New look of the mushrooms
  • Interaction timer of furniture, loot revised
  • Weather a little changed
  • MiniMap revised
  • Other changes made

New

  • Prison
  • More villages
  • Towers added
  • Crafting Hip Holster added
  • There are now more fish underwater
  • There are more birds now
  • Added large bunker Comes to update #45
  • Sewer added Comes to update #45
  • Info added how much dirty water is needed for cooking
  • New sulfur stones
  • Leopards in the Jungle attack
  • Stone Foundation added
  • Streets expanded and modified
  • Trash Converter (Makes items disappear and can also convert them)

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Some functions revised
  • Change made to the OptionsMenu Video (Resolution Scale)
  • Lod's revised
  • Textures revised
  • Graphic optimization
  • Some functions revised
  • Map revised
  • AI attacker was temporarily disabled
  • Character LevelUp's with rewards (Prepared, but currently inactive)

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation

The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/

Important note:

You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.

Videos

Follow me on social media!

Changed files in this update

KeepUp Survival Content Depot 1524631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.