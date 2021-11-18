 Skip to content

Graveyard Keeper update for 18 November 2021

Version 1.404

Share · View all patches · Build 7729251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

How do you do, fellow Keepers?

  1. We talked to parishioners, they will behave well now. No more creepy-standing in the church after a sermon.
  2. Don’t be afraid to deconstruct bookshelves - all the stored items will be safe and sound (and fall on the floor, but still).
  3. Fixed “Axeman” perk - now it affects the number of wood wedges you can get.
  4. NPC’s will now do everything as planned and talk to Keeper as planned, and won’t just stay in their houses or on the streets. We arranged a quick briefing and they told us it was just quick little lunacy, and it won’t happen again.
  5. Added some changes in localization.
  6. Minor fixes here and there.

Thank you for your support and all the love for our game!

  • Lazy Bear Games.

Changed files in this update

Graveyard Keeper Content Depot 599141
  • Loading history…
Graveyard Keeper Content - OSX Depot 599142
  • Loading history…
Graveyard Keeper Content - Linux Depot 599143
  • Loading history…
