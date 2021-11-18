Version 1.404

How do you do, fellow Keepers?
- We talked to parishioners, they will behave well now. No more creepy-standing in the church after a sermon.
- Don’t be afraid to deconstruct bookshelves - all the stored items will be safe and sound (and fall on the floor, but still).
- Fixed “Axeman” perk - now it affects the number of wood wedges you can get.
- NPC’s will now do everything as planned and talk to Keeper as planned, and won’t just stay in their houses or on the streets. We arranged a quick briefing and they told us it was just quick little lunacy, and it won’t happen again.
- Added some changes in localization.
- Minor fixes here and there.
Thank you for your support and all the love for our game!
- Lazy Bear Games.
