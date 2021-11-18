November 18th Weekly Update (CST)

To all the Undying Moms out there!
We are working hard on our first Major Update since launching Early Access! So for this week, we have just a few key improvements and fixes to help address some of the more common issues being reported to us
Improvements:
- Cody is now more helpful! Once he learns how to use a slingshot, he will shoot to help Anling break free from a zombie’s grapple on his own.
- You no longer need to re-enter the “change location zone” while waiting for Cody to catch up.
- You are now not forced to walk slowly to certain spots to gather materials.
- Combat animations are more fluid and snappier.
- General optimizations
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where synchronizing to the Steam Cloud will cause data to become invalid in some rare situations.
- Fixed an issue where Cody's slingshot sometimes hits the enemy's feet
