Post launch patch v 1.3.4

Changelog:
- Added sound settings to the pause screen
- Found Triceracop missing gun audio effects
- Fixed issues with volume sliders not being independent
- Fixed issue with Hasslhoffs death sprite being blurry
- Fixed issue with the player starting with a Special visually charged after quitting a coop session where the special was indeed charged and then starting a new coop session.
- Fixed annoying sound effect when changing the volume slider using the mouse
- Fixed issue with pixels being offset by the CRT fullscreen effect.
- Fixed issue with menus getting broken if the user spam clicks back and forth
- Fixed issue with Triceracop being broken in Endless and The Arcade Strikes back
- Fixed issue with character selection screen being unclear on when the user is enabled to press warp
- Fixed issue with cloud saves syncing wrong data folder
Known issue still around
- The left button issue. Attacking left sometimes won't work. This is one tricky nasty bug to reproduce but we are on it.
- In classic mode, Red Ninjas will disappear with no defeat animation when going up against Hackerman.
Changed files in this update