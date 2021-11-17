 Skip to content

Kung Fury: Street Rage update for 17 November 2021

Post launch patch v 1.3.4

Changelog:

  • Added sound settings to the pause screen
  • Found Triceracop missing gun audio effects
  • Fixed issues with volume sliders not being independent
  • Fixed issue with Hasslhoffs death sprite being blurry
  • Fixed issue with the player starting with a Special visually charged after quitting a coop session where the special was indeed charged and then starting a new coop session.
  • Fixed annoying sound effect when changing the volume slider using the mouse
  • Fixed issue with pixels being offset by the CRT fullscreen effect.
  • Fixed issue with menus getting broken if the user spam clicks back and forth
  • Fixed issue with Triceracop being broken in Endless and The Arcade Strikes back
  • Fixed issue with character selection screen being unclear on when the user is enabled to press warp
  • Fixed issue with cloud saves syncing wrong data folder

Known issue still around

  • The left button issue. Attacking left sometimes won't work. This is one tricky nasty bug to reproduce but we are on it.
  • In classic mode, Red Ninjas will disappear with no defeat animation when going up against Hackerman.

