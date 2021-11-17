 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 17 November 2021

Hotfix 2 - 17/11 # 1.027.2b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Another small hotfix, to address the reported issues, before starting work on the next large update. The play one issue is pretty important as you could otherwise use cards like Batten Down the Hatches, indefinitely.

17/11 # 1.027.2b

  • Fixed an issue with Play One cards, not closing up the choice interface, if they have Rally, Clairvoyance, ReCoup and Supplies options with 0 possible picks.
  • Some allies were so eager to appear in the local populations that were ignoring the fact they are exclusive to certain organizations.
  • Removed the "Share the Plunder" ability from Quartermaster Burtock, he should only craft this card as he comes into play.

