[Maintenance and Improvements] Announcement of Maintenance and Improvements

Hello, heroes of Eltopia.
We've finalized a maintenance to make content updates, as well as fixes and improvements.
Updates
-
Added the new boss: "Puppet Anaconda". - Attack me if you dare to do this!;
-
Creating new enemies for Jungle;
-
Creation of new maps for Jungle;
-
Identification signs on the portals;
-
Change in the position of the portal within Spacecraft;
-
New audio system;
6.1. - Jungle
6.2 - Projectiles
6.3 - Critical attack
6.4 - Drop of enemies
-
Creation of an initial explanatory tutorial;
-
Adjustments to damage balance;
-
Adjustments to equipment balance;
-
Adjustments in the configuration of keys in the options menu;
-
Adjustments to the drop of enemies. - Now the item is visible on any layer;
We will continue trying our best for the evolution of C.A.P.S.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update