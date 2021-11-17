 Skip to content

C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival update for 17 November 2021

[Maintenance and Improvements] Announcement of Maintenance and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7728541

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, heroes of Eltopia.

We've finalized a maintenance to make content updates, as well as fixes and improvements.

Updates

  1. Added the new boss: "Puppet Anaconda". - Attack me if you dare to do this!;

  2. Creating new enemies for Jungle;

  3. Creation of new maps for Jungle;

  4. Identification signs on the portals;

  5. Change in the position of the portal within Spacecraft;

  6. New audio system;

    6.1. - Jungle

    6.2 - Projectiles

    6.3 - Critical attack

    6.4 - Drop of enemies

  7. Creation of an initial explanatory tutorial;

  8. Adjustments to damage balance;

  9. Adjustments to equipment balance;

  10. Adjustments in the configuration of keys in the options menu;

  11. Adjustments to the drop of enemies. - Now the item is visible on any layer;

We will continue trying our best for the evolution of C.A.P.S.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival Content Depot 1755651
Depot C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival Depot 1755652
Depot C.A.P.S. - Cyber Animal Planet Survival Depot 1755653
