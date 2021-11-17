Eximius 1.1.3 Update - 17th November 2021

Greeting Officers,
The 1.1.3 update Introduces more Balance changes, Improvements and a number of bug fixes for the game. Below are the details to the update.
[Lighting]
- Added Twilight Lighting to Map lighting rotation for all PVP, PVE and Coop modes
[Weapon Balance Changes]
Maser
- Increased MASER's beam thickness and now deals a small splash damage on the impacted location
G-12
- G12 impact damage reduced to 850 from 900 AT Damage
- G12 Guided impact damage increased to 500 from 350 AT damage
- G12 Guided splash damage falloff is reduced, dealing more damage based on distance than before
MRPG
- Revamped SFX
- Projectile Travel speed is now much faster
- Cooldown per shot is down to 0.8 down from 1.2
- Ammo per clip is reduced to 6 from 12
[Unit Balance Changes]
- Standardized guardian trooper's movement speed
- All light infantries are now able to capture any Victory or Resource points
- Implemented Priority Target command to Guardian Trooper
- Removed Heavy Weapon De-buff from Demolishers when they are equipping a G-12
[Vehicle Balance Changes]
- All Transporter Vehicles APC and Crawler will now automatically eject passengers when its destroyed
- Crawler HP increased to 6200 from 5800 for all variants
- All Artillery tanks command cooldown is reduced to 30 seconds from 60 seconds
- Turning on Stealth Mode on Stealth Crawler will not put the ability on cooldown
- Unboarding units with Stealth Crawler will not unstealth it
- Turrets on Crawler and M33 will not take damage
[Commander Balance Changes]
- Elite Marine now available to train in any Barracks but requires at least one Advanced Barracks
- Cyclone HWS is now able to be built in Armored Logistics regardless of its Tier but still requires at least 1 built Tier 3 Structure
- Armory will now automatically secure any resource point when placed near it
- Secured Resource Point command is now free
- Weapon Crew Move command shortcut key is changed to "M"
- Weapon Crew specific command will only show if all selected units have same command
- Echelon Air Countermeasure upgrade command Icon on Echelon Support Crew will now always show but is grayed out if the tech is not researched
- Ocular defense Defensive Bombardment cooldown is reduced to 25 seconds from 45 seconds
[Other Balance Changes]
- Anti-Tank damage multiplier to light vehicle reduced to 1.8 from 2.0
- Armor Piercing damage multiplier to Heavy infantry reduced by 20%
- Increased Viper Claw distance travel to 35m from 20m
[UI Improvements]
- Laser Strike will have Artillery warning in the commander view
- Incendiary rounds command now will show targeted location and predicted hit location
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed an issue with Crawler Support Armament doesn't regenerate shield until shield is expanded and retracted at least once
- Fixed an issue with Crawler Support Armament mesh disappears when looking at the extended parts
- Fixed an issue with Crawler Support Armament Armory Weapons does not disappear when picked up
- Fixed an issue with Crawler Support Armament Armory Weapons can be picked up again even though player had just equipped the weapon
- Fixed an issue with the Unlock Screen as it doesn't display the correct preview for Medals
- Fixed an issue in the Intel section armor type typo
- Fixed an issue with Siege Vanguard ability tip in loading screen shows able to place 2 turrets instead of 3 turrets
- Fixed an issue with Players able to see their own head when entering GSF Battlesuit Pod sequence
- Fixed an issue with The rotation of the camera sometimes is not correct when entering AXR Battlesuit Forging Drone sequence
- Fixed chat box overlapping issue
- Fixed an issue with Laser Strike Beam that does not disappear even after it stops firing
- Fixed an issue with Covert execute not working when executing an enemy while stealth wall is on
- Fixed an issue with Battle-Pass screen shows incorrect player currency balance when pack is not unlocked
- Fixed a Critical issue with Upgrade Tech that causes commander to not upgrade anything.
- Fixed an issue where LMG Warthog HE Round explosion if damaged enemy units and the user is not spotted the enemy will ignore the user
- Sunday Mall GSF Team 0 GSF Armored Logistic base placement fix
- Fixed an issue with AI Officer having multiple of the same weapons
- Fixed an issue with Hellspawn no longer point flame turret down after target dies
- Fixed an issue with Weapon crew deployment teleport if issue deploy command at different location while unpacking weapon started
- Fixed an issue with Covert Vanguard after using execute, weapon will have multiple attachments overlapping
- Fixed an issue where Targeted strike will deal damage twice to Crawler
- Fixed an issue where accuracy offset of AI isn't applied
