Eximius: Seize the Frontline update for 17 November 2021

Eximius 1.1.3 Update - 17th November 2021

Eximius 1.1.3 Update - 17th November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Greeting Officers,

The 1.1.3 update Introduces more Balance changes, Improvements and a number of bug fixes for the game. Below are the details to the update.

[Lighting]

  • Added Twilight Lighting to Map lighting rotation for all PVP, PVE and Coop modes

[Weapon Balance Changes]

Maser
  • Increased MASER's beam thickness and now deals a small splash damage on the impacted location
G-12
  • G12 impact damage reduced to 850 from 900 AT Damage
  • G12 Guided impact damage increased to 500 from 350 AT damage
  • G12 Guided splash damage falloff is reduced, dealing more damage based on distance than before
MRPG
  • Revamped SFX
  • Projectile Travel speed is now much faster
  • Cooldown per shot is down to 0.8 down from 1.2
  • Ammo per clip is reduced to 6 from 12

[Unit Balance Changes]

  • Standardized guardian trooper's movement speed
  • All light infantries are now able to capture any Victory or Resource points
  • Implemented Priority Target command to Guardian Trooper
  • Removed Heavy Weapon De-buff from Demolishers when they are equipping a G-12

[Vehicle Balance Changes]

  • All Transporter Vehicles APC and Crawler will now automatically eject passengers when its destroyed
  • Crawler HP increased to 6200 from 5800 for all variants
  • All Artillery tanks command cooldown is reduced to 30 seconds from 60 seconds
  • Turning on Stealth Mode on Stealth Crawler will not put the ability on cooldown
  • Unboarding units with Stealth Crawler will not unstealth it
  • Turrets on Crawler and M33 will not take damage

[Commander Balance Changes]

  • Elite Marine now available to train in any Barracks but requires at least one Advanced Barracks
  • Cyclone HWS is now able to be built in Armored Logistics regardless of its Tier but still requires at least 1 built Tier 3 Structure
  • Armory will now automatically secure any resource point when placed near it
  • Secured Resource Point command is now free
  • Weapon Crew Move command shortcut key is changed to "M"
  • Weapon Crew specific command will only show if all selected units have same command
  • Echelon Air Countermeasure upgrade command Icon on Echelon Support Crew will now always show but is grayed out if the tech is not researched
  • Ocular defense Defensive Bombardment cooldown is reduced to 25 seconds from 45 seconds

[Other Balance Changes]

  • Anti-Tank damage multiplier to light vehicle reduced to 1.8 from 2.0
  • Armor Piercing damage multiplier to Heavy infantry reduced by 20%
  • Increased Viper Claw distance travel to 35m from 20m

[UI Improvements]

  • Laser Strike will have Artillery warning in the commander view
  • Incendiary rounds command now will show targeted location and predicted hit location

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue with Crawler Support Armament doesn't regenerate shield until shield is expanded and retracted at least once
  • Fixed an issue with Crawler Support Armament mesh disappears when looking at the extended parts
  • Fixed an issue with Crawler Support Armament Armory Weapons does not disappear when picked up
  • Fixed an issue with Crawler Support Armament Armory Weapons can be picked up again even though player had just equipped the weapon
  • Fixed an issue with the Unlock Screen as it doesn't display the correct preview for Medals
  • Fixed an issue in the Intel section armor type typo
  • Fixed an issue with Siege Vanguard ability tip in loading screen shows able to place 2 turrets instead of 3 turrets
  • Fixed an issue with Players able to see their own head when entering GSF Battlesuit Pod sequence
  • Fixed an issue with The rotation of the camera sometimes is not correct when entering AXR Battlesuit Forging Drone sequence
  • Fixed chat box overlapping issue
  • Fixed an issue with Laser Strike Beam that does not disappear even after it stops firing
  • Fixed an issue with Covert execute not working when executing an enemy while stealth wall is on
  • Fixed an issue with Battle-Pass screen shows incorrect player currency balance when pack is not unlocked
  • Fixed a Critical issue with Upgrade Tech that causes commander to not upgrade anything.
  • Fixed an issue where LMG Warthog HE Round explosion if damaged enemy units and the user is not spotted the enemy will ignore the user
  • Sunday Mall GSF Team 0 GSF Armored Logistic base placement fix
  • Fixed an issue with AI Officer having multiple of the same weapons
  • Fixed an issue with Hellspawn no longer point flame turret down after target dies
  • Fixed an issue with Weapon crew deployment teleport if issue deploy command at different location while unpacking weapon started
  • Fixed an issue with Covert Vanguard after using execute, weapon will have multiple attachments overlapping
  • Fixed an issue where Targeted strike will deal damage twice to Crawler
  • Fixed an issue where accuracy offset of AI isn't applied

