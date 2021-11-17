Patch notes for Beta 1.2 - 17 November 2021

Welcome to Beta 1.2!
Beta 1.2 is a compilation of fixes, changes, and new additions from Beta 1x.
Huge thanks to everyone who has been playing and sending bug reports feeback!
CHANGES
- Pistolier Fan the Hammers now caps extra shots at 2 per weapon each turn.
- The map now displays how much of the current floor has been explored.
- Bonus Contracts Crates that have been completed have their map icon removed.
- Contracts to deliver items to the Spectrometer now highlight its location on the map when the item is collected.
- Cyberninja Stealth Field is now Instant and no longer incorrectly shows it requires Stamina to deactivate.
- Cybertechnician Nerves of Nanofiber is now Instant.
- Dropped items / items being tossed by an explosion will now avoid landing on a space occupied by a vendor.
- Added option to always display item stat comparisons on tooltip.
- Allowed more obstacles on Security floor to be Jump!ed over.
- Thought Leader minions are now full members of the Player team and should no longer be valid for auto attack and will properly aggro hostile characters. You can still Mod action + attack them if you want / need to, you monster.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue preventing Prototype from targeting hostile corpses with Cannibalize.
- Fixed rival Cyberninjas from taking all contracts to kill you.
- Fixed certain Oozes and Slimes granting 0 xp when killed.
- Fixed a potential memory leak over extended play sessions.
- Fixed an issue with rooms being incorrectly culled after a rival crawler spawns.
- Fixed an issue with dragging weapon icons to equipment slots that could cause abilities on the actionbar to become unresponsive.
- Fixed an issue where exchanging offhand & mainhand items by dragging and dropping in the player menu would not update weapon set information.
- Fixed an issue that could cause abilities that used weapon attacks to target the wrong character.
- Gunslinger Spray ‘n Pray now checks there is enough ammo equipped to fire 4x before allowing you to use it.
- Fixed a typo in the Combology tree.
- Fixed target highlighting on Pistolier Hipshot.
