Hello everyone!
- Increased car acceleration for shift.
- Significantly reduced damage when a car collides with obstacles.
- Fixed a bug with the disappearance of the helmet.
- The helmet completely absorbs head damage
- Keys open all safes
- The game has doors that can only be opened with a key
- Fixed a bug with saving and loading DLC clothes
- Added balaclava and sneakers to the DLC pack. The luckers can find them on the map.
- Fixed weight of stoves
- Improved performance by optimizing lighting
Best regards, Street's Game!
Changed files in this update