Anarchy: Wolf's law : Prologue update for 17 November 2021

Update

Hello everyone!

  • Increased car acceleration for shift.
  • Significantly reduced damage when a car collides with obstacles.
  • Fixed a bug with the disappearance of the helmet.
  • The helmet completely absorbs head damage
  • Keys open all safes
  • The game has doors that can only be opened with a key
  • Fixed a bug with saving and loading DLC ​​clothes
  • Added balaclava and sneakers to the DLC pack. The luckers can find them on the map.
  • Fixed weight of stoves
  • Improved performance by optimizing lighting

Best regards, Street's Game!

