-Fix: GUI bug where clicking panel state wasn't cleared.
-Fix: Menus button was showing after dying.
-Change: Attempting to right-click items in inventory screens other than your player's,
will warn you.
-Change: Doctor now indicates cost of Doctor's Field's Pak.
-Change: Doctor's Field Pak in addition to healing an injury will now also heal for 50HP.
-New: Water SFX
Redaxium update for 17 November 2021
Patch 0.82
