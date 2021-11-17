 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 17 November 2021

Patch 0.82

Patch 0.82

-Fix: GUI bug where clicking panel state wasn't cleared.

-Fix: Menus button was showing after dying.

-Change: Attempting to right-click items in inventory screens other than your player's,

will warn you.

-Change: Doctor now indicates cost of Doctor's Field's Pak.

-Change: Doctor's Field Pak in addition to healing an injury will now also heal for 50HP.

-New: Water SFX

