 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Organosphere update for 17 November 2021

Organosphere V0.8.4

Share · View all patches · Build 7727767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A very minor update, focusing on some requested features from users as well as some general improvements

--------- Organosphere V0.8.4 ---------

  1. Added new minibus taxi model
  2. Added invert mouse option
  3. Added god mode to options for testing purposes
  4. Added no UI mode to options for cinematic recording
  5. Also added no enemy mode to options for exploration and testing
  6. Changed main menu again, as is now tradition
  7. Made infopad text easier to read in "scoped" mode and fixed a minor typo on the tablet
  8. Improved loading screens
  9. Removed unnecessary crashed apache helicopter 3D models
  10. Fixed missing wall collider in nature reserve
  11. Replaced starting campfire with an mbawula
  12. Improved game ending sequence slightly

Changed files in this update

Organosphere Content Depot 811621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.