A very minor update, focusing on some requested features from users as well as some general improvements
--------- Organosphere V0.8.4 ---------
- Added new minibus taxi model
- Added invert mouse option
- Added god mode to options for testing purposes
- Added no UI mode to options for cinematic recording
- Also added no enemy mode to options for exploration and testing
- Changed main menu again, as is now tradition
- Made infopad text easier to read in "scoped" mode and fixed a minor typo on the tablet
- Improved loading screens
- Removed unnecessary crashed apache helicopter 3D models
- Fixed missing wall collider in nature reserve
- Replaced starting campfire with an mbawula
- Improved game ending sequence slightly
Changed files in this update