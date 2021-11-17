 Skip to content

Spirited Thief Playtest update for 17 November 2021

Update: 0.30

Build 7727648

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Squad UI

  • Added a portrait of all squad members next to the current selected character portrait (for levels with several thieves)
  • Clicking on any portrait select and center the view on the character.
  • Name of the current selected character is displayed

New difficulty options

  • These new options allow to make the game harder, especially at higher danger level.
  • The new option are automatically applied if you use one of the default difficulty settings. Check out the difficulty menu to change them.
  • New option: All guards are alerted on danger level 4. On by default on veteran and expert.
  • New option: All guards are enraged (kill on sight) on danger level 5. On by default on expert.
  • New setting: danger level increase when caught by a guard. Default values are 0 on Novice, 1 on Veteran and 2 on Expert.
  • Enraged guard now correctly kill on sight.
  • Allow "0 rewind" as a custom difficulty setting

Misc

  • Added a "nope" hover icon for impossible actions (i.e. Trin with loot or levers) for more clarity
  • More variety for tables and crates. Improved bed with sleeping guard animation and they remove their shoes before going to sleep.
  • It is now possible to walk over stunned guards.
  • Auto-save is less frequent and is now asynchronous, to avoid slow down when using the shop.
  • Added some spacing between ability buttons, and added a background to the hotkeys.

Fixes

  • Repaired missing wall corners
  • Keys on the keyring got their color back
  • Fix "Invisibility lost!" appearing for any guard bump
  • Highlighted footstep correctly show the current position and direction of the guard
  • Fix scouting progress lost when quitting a level.
  • Tentative fix for tooltip going out of screen on dual screen setup

Changed files in this update

