仙剑奇侠传七 update for 18 November 2021

Patch Notes v1.1.0

Patch Notes v1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add new accesory "Bai Moqing's Doll", it can be found at Xian Xia Sect.

  2. Add more frequencies of Auto-Save, when characters stay in safe areas.

  3. Riding sword to Sword Mound of Heaven Demon, heading to main gate to active the portal to Heaven Demon Kingdom.

  4. Fix the bug that team members don't attack in the final battle.

  5. Fix the bug of side quest "Ill-Gotten Gains"; fix the bug of aquiring "Animism IV" and "Eat the Sorrow".

  6. Fix the buff calculation bug of cooking.

  7. Fix the logic errors of some NPCs.

  8. Fix some text errors.

  9. Fix some scence errors.

Changed files in this update

仙剑奇侠传七 Content Depot 1543031
  • Loading history…
