-
Add new accesory "Bai Moqing's Doll", it can be found at Xian Xia Sect.
-
Add more frequencies of Auto-Save, when characters stay in safe areas.
-
Riding sword to Sword Mound of Heaven Demon, heading to main gate to active the portal to Heaven Demon Kingdom.
-
Fix the bug that team members don't attack in the final battle.
-
Fix the bug of side quest "Ill-Gotten Gains"; fix the bug of aquiring "Animism IV" and "Eat the Sorrow".
-
Fix the buff calculation bug of cooking.
-
Fix the logic errors of some NPCs.
-
Fix some text errors.
-
Fix some scence errors.
仙剑奇侠传七 update for 18 November 2021
Patch Notes v1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update