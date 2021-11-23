 Skip to content

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light update for 23 November 2021

Update Information Ver 1.01 (2021/11/23)

Build 7727462

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been applied.

  • Updated Photo Mode.

    Note: Some characters can now be changed into Reflectors.

    Note: Added the filters "Hatching" and "Watercolor".

    Note: Added the Photo Frames "Postcard", "Camera Phone", and "Puzzle".

    Note: Added poses.
  • Added the School Development Facility "Photo Studio".
  • Added a new Difficulty.
  • Corrected an issue in which processing would sometimes drop with certain environments.
  • Improved compatibility with the new DLCs.
  • Fixed various bugs.

