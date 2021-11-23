Update Information Ver 1.01 (2021/11/23)

The following updates have been applied.
- Updated Photo Mode.
Note: Some characters can now be changed into Reflectors.
Note: Added the filters "Hatching" and "Watercolor".
Note: Added the Photo Frames "Postcard", "Camera Phone", and "Puzzle".
Note: Added poses.
- Added the School Development Facility "Photo Studio".
- Added a new Difficulty.
- Corrected an issue in which processing would sometimes drop with certain environments.
- Improved compatibility with the new DLCs.
- Fixed various bugs.
Changed files in this update