Clip maker update for 17 November 2021

Animation fixer, Extended scene settings, + 108 animations

Build 7727363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Animation fixer

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2547501017

  • Extended scene settings

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2656953062

Animations DLC update:

  • 34 Family and Friends animations

Sex DLC update:

  • 74 Bed Moves animations

Rooms DLC update (scenes has been adapted for work with Extended scene settings):

  • "Modern style bedroom 582"
  • "Modern style bedroom 600"
  • "Modern style bedroom 602"
  • "Modern style bedroom 603"
  • "Modern style bedroom 622"

Game have more then 200 scenes. Adapting all of them for Extended scene settings will take a long time. So, if you want some scenes adapted first of all, please post their names.

New video manual:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2656949682

Changed files in this update

