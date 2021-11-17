Animation fixer, Extended scene settings, + 108 animations

I have made by your requests:
- Animation fixer
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2547501017
- Extended scene settings
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2656953062
Animations DLC update:
- 34 Family and Friends animations
Sex DLC update:
- 74 Bed Moves animations
Rooms DLC update (scenes has been adapted for work with Extended scene settings):
- "Modern style bedroom 582"
- "Modern style bedroom 600"
- "Modern style bedroom 602"
- "Modern style bedroom 603"
- "Modern style bedroom 622"
Game have more then 200 scenes. Adapting all of them for Extended scene settings will take a long time. So, if you want some scenes adapted first of all, please post their names.
New video manual:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2656949682
Changed files in this update