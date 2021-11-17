- Increase the display of dropped items and drop rate.
- Increase the operation tips of the staff information panel.
- Fix the bug that staffs and monsters cannot display attack power and attack speed values at 720p resolution.
- Fix the bug that the combat result window does not pop up normally at the end of the first combat after entering the game.
- Fix the bug that the staff idle in the dungeon page not running in the second loading.
- Fix the bug that some windows did not close automatically.
Reborn Tribe update for 17 November 2021
Update 1.0.3（November 17th, 2021）
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update