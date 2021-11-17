 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Reborn Tribe update for 17 November 2021

Update 1.0.3（November 17th, 2021）

Share · View all patches · Build 7727258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the display of dropped items and drop rate.
  2. Increase the operation tips of the staff information panel.
  3. Fix the bug that staffs and monsters cannot display attack power and attack speed values at 720p resolution.
  4. Fix the bug that the combat result window does not pop up normally at the end of the first combat after entering the game.
  5. Fix the bug that the staff idle in the dungeon page not running in the second loading.
  6. Fix the bug that some windows did not close automatically.

Changed files in this update

Reborn Tribe Content Depot 1795981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.