Bless Unleashed update for 17 November 2021

Server Maintenance - November 17th (PST)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Adventurers,

We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.

Please refer to the details below.

■ Server Maintenance
  • Schedule: November 17th 4PM - 5:20PM (PST) / November 18th 1AM - 2:20AM (CET)
  • Servers: All Servers
  • Main Maintenance Details:
  1. “The Crescent Moon” Blessing of Berserker will be improved.
  2. The salvaging reward of some paid costumes will be increased.
  3. The maximum price limit of some items in the Marketplace will be adjusted.

The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.

※ Notes
  • Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
  • Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.

