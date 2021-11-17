Server Maintenance - November 17th (PST)

Greetings Adventurers,
We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.
Please refer to the details below.
■ Server Maintenance
- Schedule: November 17th 4PM - 5:20PM (PST) / November 18th 1AM - 2:20AM (CET)
- Servers: All Servers
- Main Maintenance Details:
- “The Crescent Moon” Blessing of Berserker will be improved.
- The salvaging reward of some paid costumes will be increased.
- The maximum price limit of some items in the Marketplace will be adjusted.
The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.
※ Notes
- Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
- Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.
